Siouxlanders stock up on essentials ahead of blizzard warning

The first major blizzard of 2018 is about to hit Siouxland and residents and officials are preparing for the worst.



The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Sunday evening through Monday evening.



Sunday stayed mild with highs in the 30s to near 40 basically meaning it was the calm before the storm.



Drizzle and fog were developing in southern Siouxland and that trend will likely overspread the area into Sunday evening and then we'll start to see snow move in from the west.



That snow will take over the region during the night Sunday night and the snow will become heavy.



The wind will also be increasing Sunday night and we'll eventually see gusts over 40 miles per hour into Monday.



The combination of wind and snow will give us blizzard conditions and that's the reason for the Blizzard Warning that has been issued for Siouxland from Sunday night right on through Monday.

Here's a look at the Blizzard Warning in effect for most of Siouxland tonight and tomorrow for heavy snow and gusty winds that will likely create whiteout conditions. pic.twitter.com/zzTvERUYlE — Ron Demers (@RonDemersKTIV4) January 21, 2018

In Sioux City:

With a storm like the one heading our way, it is crucial to be prepared.



Siouxlanders filled local grocery stores earlier Sunday, to stock up on necessary items ahead of the blizzard.



Hy-Vee workers said they've been planning ahead to make sure they were ready for customers needs.



"We made sure our trucks were loaded up this weekend to make sure we could take care of our customers and not run out of any products," said Matthew Arnold, Hy-Vee Assistant Director of Store Operations.



Arnold adds water and cereal have been the top products blizzard-preppers have been buying today.

In Norfolk, Nebraska:

Parts of Western Nebraska can also expect large accumulations of snow.



Norfolk, Nebraska is predicted to see about a foot of snow.



Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, weather conditions were calm in Norfolk but residents expect that to change Sunday night.



Chief Meteorologists Ron Demers' latest projections have the Norfolk area getting around 10-to-14 inches of snow something the people here aren't taking lightly.

NSP Urges Preparedness for Winter Stormhttps://t.co/we49TPpdLn pic.twitter.com/GtI19yExZd — Keith Bliven (@KeithKTIV4) January 21, 2018

Download the Storm Team 4 Weather App here: http://www.ktiv.com/story/34044078/2016/12/13/download-the-storm-team-4-weather-app