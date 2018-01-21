Funeral services for Le Mars woman postponed due to weather - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Funeral services for Le Mars woman postponed due to weather

LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

The approaching storm is leading to the change of funeral services for a Le Mars, Iowa woman, who died while awaiting a heart transplant.

Deb Campbell was sent to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester before being transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix. 

Her friends and family held a number of fundraisers to help pay for medical expenses.

Campbell passed away last week, after suffering from heart failure.

Her family says visitation has been changed to Wednesday, January 24. 

Campbell's funeral will now be held on Thursday, January 25.

Both services will be held at All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars.

