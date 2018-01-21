Iowa still looking for answers after big loss to Purdue - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa still looking for answers after big loss to Purdue

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

Iowa had no luck at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Saturday. The Hawkeyes got drilled by No. 3 Purdue, 87-64.
    
Defense continues to be a struggle for the Hawkeyes.
    
Purdue shot 20-of-29 in the first half, 56 percent on the day, and hit 20 three-pointers, tying a Big Ten record for triples in a game.

"It's never completely horrendous, but obviously, when you lose by 24, 23, it's not good," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "So you've got to be able to address that, and deal with it."

"When you're playing against a team that makes 20 threes, it's going to be tough to be competitive and win," said junior Nicholas Baer. "You've got to give credit to them for how they played. I think we do have a team full of good character, a team that can really progress here. I think just the goal now is to learn from the mistakes we're making."

Iowa is 1-7 in Big Ten play. The Hawks host Wisconsin on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.

