Sioux Gateway Airport closes Sunday at 9:30 p.m. - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux Gateway Airport will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Sunday until 11:45 a.m. Monday.

Hours of operation will continue to be updated based on the weather conditions.
 

