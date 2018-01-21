Sioux Gateway Airport closes Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

**Blizzard Warning for Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Sunday evening through Monday evening**
The Sioux Gateway Airport will be closed from 9:30 p.m. Sunday until 11:45 a.m. Monday.Hours of operation will continue to be updated based on the weather conditions.
