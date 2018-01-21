Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents to clear hydrants of snow

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents that crews will be ready to respond, no matter the conditions outside, 24 hours a day.
They ask when you go out to shovel, please help them out.
Remember to clear a three-foot radius around any hydrants near your home.
