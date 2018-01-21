Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents to clear hydrants of sn - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents to clear hydrants of snow

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds residents that crews will be ready to respond, no matter the conditions outside, 24 hours a day.

They ask when you go out to shovel, please help them out. 

Remember to clear a three-foot radius around any hydrants near your home.
 

