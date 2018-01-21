Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan cancel classes fo - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan cancel classes for Monday

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said classes are canceled for Monday. 

Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have also canceled school as well. 

Many other Siouxland schools are canceling too. 

See the latest list of closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays

