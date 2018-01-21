Sioux City Community Schools and Bishop Heelan cancel classes for Monday

**Blizzard Warning for Siouxland, including Sioux City, from Sunday evening through Monday evening**
Sioux City Community School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said classes are canceled for Monday.
Due to the impending blizzard, the Sioux City School District will be closed, and all classes and activities are cancelled on 1/22/18. Please stay safe!— Dr. Paul Gausman (@paulgausman) January 22, 2018
Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools have also canceled school as well.
Many other Siouxland schools are canceling too.
See the latest list of closings and delays here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/142528/closings-delays
