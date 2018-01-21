KTIV Meteorologist Jaret Lansford shares weather conditions from Vermillion, SD

KTIV's Weekend Meteorologist Jaret Lansford said in Vermillion, South Dakota, things were completely dry until around six when some sprinkles and a few snowflakes started to come down.

As the night progresses, conditions will continue to deteriorate.

Predicted snowfall and gusty winds, prompted the University of South Dakota - Vermillion to cancel classes and activities on campus Monday.

The South Dakota DOT is strongly urging people to reconsider travel plans in this area of the state Sunday night into Monday.

Jaret will have LIVE weather reports from Vermillion on News 4 Today Live at 5 a.m. on Monday.