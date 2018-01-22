Law enforcement report road conditions begin to deteriorate

Click here for road conditions in the Siouxland area

Video courtesy: Trooper Vince Kurtz - County RD K-64 north of US 60 in Iowa.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:30 a.m., roads are 100-percent snow and ice covered.



Winds have picked up and visibility is deteriorating.

State plows are out but county roads have not been touched.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said roads are 100-percent snow covered and slick in areas.

Visibility is limited at this time.



Iowa State Patrol Trooper Vince Kurtz tweeted this dash cam video of County Road K-64 north of US 60. Trooper Kurtz said if you have to be out, slow down and prepare for near zero visibility.

0540 County RD K-64 north of US60



If you must be out this morning please slow down and prepare for deteriorating road conditions with near zero visibility.#IAWX @iowadot @NWSSiouxFalls pic.twitter.com/SbVndLlw84 — Trooper Vince Kurtz (@TrooperKurtz) January 22, 2018

In South Dakota, the Highway Patrol is sharing snowy interstate photos.

I'm getting some pictures from the Troopers in the area's where travel advisories are posted. Here is a picture of the interstate south of the #VermilionSD exit on I29. It's not going to get better today so please plan ahead. #winterweather #keepSDsafe #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/TN4tQHNfsE — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 22, 2018

