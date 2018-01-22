Law enforcement report road conditions begin to deteriorate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Law enforcement report road conditions begin to deteriorate

Posted:
Video courtesy: Trooper Vince Kurtz - County RD K-64 north of US 60 in Iowa. Video courtesy: Trooper Vince Kurtz - County RD K-64 north of US 60 in Iowa.
(KTIV) -

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:30 a.m., roads are 100-percent snow and ice covered. 

LINK: Iowa DOT road reports

Winds have picked up and visibility is deteriorating. 

State plows are out but county roads have not been touched.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said roads are 100-percent snow covered and slick in areas. 

Visibility is limited at this time. 

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Vince Kurtz tweeted this dash cam video of County Road K-64 north of US 60. Trooper Kurtz said if you have to be out, slow down and prepare for near zero visibility. 

In South Dakota, the Highway Patrol is sharing snowy interstate photos. 

LINK: South Dakota DOT road reports

LINK: Nebraska DOT road reports

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.