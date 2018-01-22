Law enforcement report road conditions begin to deteriorate

Video courtesy: Trooper Vince Kurtz - County RD K-64 north of US 60 in Iowa.
Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.More >>
Click here to see if your local school, business or event is on today's list.More >>
Click here to track storms right down to your street with KTIV.com's new Interactive Radar and storm tracking tools.More >>
Track severe weather right to your door step with Storm Team 4's Interactive Radar!More >>
Click here for road conditions in the Siouxland areaMore >>
(KTIV) -
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 3:30 a.m., roads are 100-percent snow and ice covered.
LINK: Iowa DOT road reports
Winds have picked up and visibility is deteriorating.
State plows are out but county roads have not been touched.
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office said roads are 100-percent snow covered and slick in areas.
Visibility is limited at this time.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Vince Kurtz tweeted this dash cam video of County Road K-64 north of US 60. Trooper Kurtz said if you have to be out, slow down and prepare for near zero visibility.
In South Dakota, the Highway Patrol is sharing snowy interstate photos.
LINK: South Dakota DOT road reports
LINK: Nebraska DOT road reports