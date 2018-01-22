Heavy snowfall expected for Norfolk, NE

Blizzard-like conditions are creeping into Norfolk, Nebraska as we get deeper into our Monday.



As the biggest concern at this point isn't snow accumulation but visibility conditions for drivers.



The blowing snow and flurries are hitting the streets in Norfolk as strong gusts come from the north.



The accumulation we do have at this point is a cause for some slick spots on the roads as falling snow is beginning to stick.



It was dry here until about 5 o'clock Sunday evening when a light drizzle came into the area.



The rain didn't let up as we got into the later hours last night - and it quickly turned to small-sized hail just before 11 o'clock.



We expect the snow to persist here in Norfolk throughout the day - and the area should see somewhere between 10 and 14 inches when the storm is all said and done.