SDHP advises no travel on I-29 between IA state line and south of Beresford

Photo Courtesy: SD Highway Patrol - taken south of the Vermillion, SD exit on I-29. Photo Courtesy: SD Highway Patrol - taken south of the Vermillion, SD exit on I-29.
VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -

The South Dakota Highway Patrol advises no travel on Interstate 29 from the Iowa state line to 6.4 miles north of South Dakota 48 - Exit 31.

The area is just south of Beresford. 

Some state offices are closed today as well. 

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has ordered all state offices in three southeast South Dakota counties closed Monday because of the winter storm impacting that area.

State offices are closed in Clay, Union and Yankton Counties. Human Services Center employees and essential personnel from other state government agencies in those counties should report to their work stations. 

Officials said they are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state-office closures might be necessary during the day.

Officials also suggest that citizens with business at state offices in other South Dakota counties impacted by the storm call ahead to make sure the office remains open.

