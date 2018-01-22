Watch Live: Senate reaches deal to end government shutdown

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney is defending himself from charges of hypocrisy in his attacks on Democrats over the government shutdown, given his own role at the center of the last fiscal clash in 2013.

The three-day government shutdown is on the verge of ending as Senate Democrats signaled there were enough votes to pass a three-week extension of funding in exchange for assurances that Republicans would take up a larger immigration bill in that time.

Senate set to vote to potentially end shutdown



The Senate vote now is a cloture vote, another vote would be required before the issue goes forward to re-open the government Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a vote for 11 a.m. on the short-term funding proposal to allow more time for negotiations on key immigration issues. Democrats had questioned his commitment, but after a morning caucus meeting, they said they have the 60 votes needed to pass it.

Monday's noon vote would reopen the government by extending funding for three weeks, until Feb. 8. It would also extend the low-income children's health insurance program, CHIP, for six years and suspend some taxes under the Affordable Care Act.



The Senate headed toward an uncertain vote Monday as the government shutdown entered Day 3.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scheduled a vote for 11 a.m. on a short-term funding extension that would allow for three more weeks of negotiations on key immigration issues.



But the vote's prospects for passage appeared dim as Democrats openly questioned whether McConnell's "intention” to bring up a vote on a bipartisan bill to address DACA is enough of a commitment to end the impasse.

A bipartisan group of nearly two dozen senators met Monday morning to continue talks on ending the stalemate.

The federal government is closed but could reopen after a vote Monday afternoon.



Senate convenes and resumes consideration of the House message to accompany H.R.195, the vehicle for the continuing resolution

Lawmakers are scrambling to find a compromise on the budget, immigration, and President Trump's border wall.

The vote, scheduled for noon, would reopen the federal government until February 8th.

It would force Congress to approve a budget first, then deal with DACA, the program that provides protection for undocumented immigrants brought here as children.

Democrats are expected to meet this morning, and some don't trust a Republican promise to fix immigration later.

Two Republicans who flipped and voted with Democrats earlier are flipping back.

"We're going to vote yes. We believe that this commitment is significant, and I hope that we have an enough so we can open the government back up," says Arizona Senator Jeff Flake.

Part of the challenge: No one's quite sure what the president will sign.

He insists on full funding for a border wall, not just a down payment.



