In Sheldon, Iowa snow has started to fall and the winds continue to be strong and gusty.

The roads right now seem to be clear. But it is important to know that later on today, they will not safe driving conditions. If you have the option of staying home today, please do it.

Again, The wind is picking up, causing visibility to be poor when the snow starts to come down, making it that much worse for drivers.



See road reports here: https://hb.511ia.org/