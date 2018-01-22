AG REPORT: USDA services still available despite government shutdown

Despite the government shutdown, organizations like the U-S Department of Agriculture are still providing services
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue outlined the services late last week before the shutdown began on Friday.
Part of this includes the Food Safety and Inspection Service, helping to ensure meat, poultry and egg products are safe.
You can find a link to the full list of available services at the USDA's website.
