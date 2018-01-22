Sioux City weather related announcements

Sioux City's City Hall will be closed on Monday.



The Monday afternoon, flights have been canceled out of Sioux Gateway Airport. The airport plans to re-open at 4:00 p.m.

The City Council meeting will be postponed to Monday, January 29.



Sioux City Transit will not run bus service on Monday, January 22 due to inclement weather conditions.

Garbage and recycling pick up will not be collected on Monday. Collection is expected to resume on Tuesday and will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.



A snow emergency continues in Sioux City. Questions? Read details here.

Cone Park will not be open today, Monday, January 22, due to inclement weather conditions. Cone Park will reopen on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. if there is adequate time to move/groom snow.

See other announcements here.