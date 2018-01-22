Firefighters respond to Spirit Lake Burger King - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Firefighters respond to Spirit Lake Burger King

Posted:
Photo courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO Photo courtesy: Explore Okoboji - KUOO
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) -

Spirit Lake firefighters battled blizzard conditions after being called shortly before 7:00 am Monday to the Burger King on Circle Drive in Spirit Lake. 

Initial reports from the scene indicated the restaurant was full of smoke. The building was evacuated. There were no immediate reports of injury. 

An aerial fire truck with its boom extended to the roof could be seen, along with numerous other fire trucks. An ambulance from Lakes Regional Healthcare was also standing by on the scene.

We'll have additional details as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.