Firefighters respond to Spirit Lake Burger King

Spirit Lake firefighters battled blizzard conditions after being called shortly before 7:00 am Monday to the Burger King on Circle Drive in Spirit Lake.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the restaurant was full of smoke. The building was evacuated. There were no immediate reports of injury.

An aerial fire truck with its boom extended to the roof could be seen, along with numerous other fire trucks. An ambulance from Lakes Regional Healthcare was also standing by on the scene.

We'll have additional details as they become available.