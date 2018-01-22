Latest on Road Conditions in Siouxland

While the snow has stopped falling, cleanup will be an all-day battle for Siouxland road crews.

Visibility continues to be low across Siouxland.

Authorities in several parts of Siouxland are urging people to stay off the roads, tonight.

Roads are so bad in Thurston County, Nebraska, the sheriff's office is asking people to stay off Highway 9 from Pender to Emerson.

A semi truck was stuck on the road, and conditions are so bad, crews were having difficulties reaching it.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa Department of Transpiration says travel is not being advised on Highway 20.

Schultz says plows have been working on Highway 20 today in both directions.

He says travel on Highway 20 won't be advised until winds die down and the conditions get better.

In South Dakota, I-29 is closed from the Tea exit all the way to the Iowa border.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising people to stay off I- 29 until Tuesday.

And, the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office is telling folks to just stay off the roads.

They say deputies will not risk their safety for non-emergency calls there.

They remind people being stuck in a ditch with no injuries is NOT an emergency.

In Sioux City, police are asking people to stay off the roads.

They say they're mostly seeing motor assists right now.

But, they did say, for the most part, folks are heeding the warnings and staying home.