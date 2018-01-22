PHOTOS: Snowfall amounts from Siouxland's blizzard - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

PHOTOS: Snowfall amounts from Siouxland's blizzard

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Siouxland Snowfall Siouxland Snowfall
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Siouxland Snow Totals:

2 miles west of Ponca – 18.0 at 9:15 pm

Concord – 14.6 at 4:30 pm

Wakefield – 14.5 at 4:50 pm

Bloomfield – 14.3 at 5 pm

Yankton – 14.2 at 2:45 pm

Sibley – 14.0 at 5:30 pm

Norfolk – 14.0 at 5:30 pm

Neligh – 13.1 at 5:15 pm

Wayne – 13.0 at 8 pm

Pender – 12.5 at 7:30 pm

Spirit Lake – 12.0 at 1:30 pm

Estherville – 12.0 at 4:30 pm

Creighton – 12.0 at 5:20 pm

Sioux City – 11.8 at 6 pm

Vermillion – 11.0 at 12:50 pm

Verdigre – 11.0 at 10:41 am

Stanton – 10.0 at 12:30 pm

Sheldon – 10.0 at 8:30 pm

Bronson – 9.5 at 6:30 pm

Alcester – 9.2 at 1 pm

Westfield – 9.0 at 10:30 am

Spencer – 8.0 at 3:30 pm

Le Mars – 7.5 at 5 pm

Sioux Center – 7.0 at 1:15 pm

Emmetsburg – 6.5” at 6 pm

Rock Rapids – 6.0 at 8:30 pm

Storm Lake – 5.5 at 7:30 pm

Schaller – 5.0 at 5 pm

O'Neill – 5.0 at 5:45 pm

Laurens – 4.0 at 3:20 pm

Aurelia – 3.5 at noon

Mapleton – 3.0 at 4:30 pm

Pocahontas – 3.0 at 5:30 pm

Battle Creek, IA – 2.5 at 1 pm

Denison – 2.0 at 5:30 pm

Ida Grove – 2.0 at 5:35 pm

Carroll – 1.0 at 5:45 pm

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.