PHOTOS: Snowfall amounts from Siouxland's blizzard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Siouxland Snow Totals:
2 miles west of Ponca – 18.0 at 9:15 pm
Concord – 14.6 at 4:30 pm
Wakefield – 14.5 at 4:50 pm
Bloomfield – 14.3 at 5 pm
Yankton – 14.2 at 2:45 pm
Sibley – 14.0 at 5:30 pm
Norfolk – 14.0 at 5:30 pm
Neligh – 13.1 at 5:15 pm
Wayne – 13.0 at 8 pm
Pender – 12.5 at 7:30 pm
Spirit Lake – 12.0 at 1:30 pm
Estherville – 12.0 at 4:30 pm
Creighton – 12.0 at 5:20 pm
Sioux City – 11.8 at 6 pm
Vermillion – 11.0 at 12:50 pm
Verdigre – 11.0 at 10:41 am
Stanton – 10.0 at 12:30 pm
Sheldon – 10.0 at 8:30 pm
Bronson – 9.5 at 6:30 pm
Alcester – 9.2 at 1 pm
Westfield – 9.0 at 10:30 am
Spencer – 8.0 at 3:30 pm
Le Mars – 7.5 at 5 pm
Sioux Center – 7.0 at 1:15 pm
Emmetsburg – 6.5” at 6 pm
Rock Rapids – 6.0 at 8:30 pm
Storm Lake – 5.5 at 7:30 pm
Schaller – 5.0 at 5 pm
O'Neill – 5.0 at 5:45 pm
Laurens – 4.0 at 3:20 pm
Aurelia – 3.5 at noon
Mapleton – 3.0 at 4:30 pm
Pocahontas – 3.0 at 5:30 pm
Battle Creek, IA – 2.5 at 1 pm
Denison – 2.0 at 5:30 pm
Ida Grove – 2.0 at 5:35 pm
Carroll – 1.0 at 5:45 pm