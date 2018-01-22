Lawsuit alleges governor Reynolds illegally transferred funds - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lawsuit alleges governor Reynolds illegally transferred funds

Posted:
Rep. Chris Hall Rep. Chris Hall
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Six more Democratic representatives are seeking to join a lawsuit that alleges Iowa governor Kim Reynolds and an aide illegally transferred $13 million to balance the state budget.

Rep. Chris Hall filed the case against Reynolds and Department of Management Director Dave Roederer earlier this month. Iowa House members Marti Anderson, Liz Bennett, Bruce Hunter, Jerry Kearns, Monica Kurth and Amy Nielsen were joining the lawsuit as plaintiffs in an amended complaint being filed Monday.

At issue is whether Reynolds' administration acted legally in September when using $13 million from the State Economic Emergency Fund to plug a year-end hole in the budget. The lawsuit contends that the legal conditions weren't met for Reynolds to use her authority to transfer money out of the fund.

Reynolds has defended the transfer while calling the law outdated.
 

