Thurston County Sheriff's Office searches for missing Rosalie, NE man

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
THURSTON, CO., NE (KTIV) -

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

The Nebraska State Patrol's office pushed out an endangered missing person advisory late Monday night.

Authorities are is trying to locate Kenneth Brummond, 87, of Rosalie, Nebraska.

Brummond suffers from dementia and didn't arrive at a doctors appointment Monday afternoon.

He's described as a white male, six-feet and two inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has grey hair and blue eyes.

He drives a silver 2015 G-M-C extended cab pickup with a farm license plate 55-23R.

If you have any information about Brummond's whereabouts you're asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at 402-385-3018.

