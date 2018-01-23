'Suspended' think tank pays Iowa candidate $185K - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

'Suspended' think tank pays Iowa candidate $185K

Posted:
IOWA CITY, IA (AP) -

Iowa Republican governor candidate Ron Corbett is receiving $185,000 in compensation from a conservative think tank that doesn't disclose its donors and that, according to its treasurer, has "basically suspended" operations.

Engage Iowa stopped fundraising and holding public events last June when Corbett launched his primary campaign against Gov. Kim Reynolds. But Corbett says serving as the group's president remains his day job, similar to candidates who work as lawyers or farmers. He says he continues to research education, environment and economic policy in that capacity.

Corbett says he shouldn't be expected to give up the job to run for governor. Some critics say the arrangement is potentially troubling because voters don't know who is funding Corbett's salary and benefits. One critic has called it a "dark money" group.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.