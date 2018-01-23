'Suspended' think tank pays Iowa candidate $185K

Iowa Republican governor candidate Ron Corbett is receiving $185,000 in compensation from a conservative think tank that doesn't disclose its donors and that, according to its treasurer, has "basically suspended" operations.

Engage Iowa stopped fundraising and holding public events last June when Corbett launched his primary campaign against Gov. Kim Reynolds. But Corbett says serving as the group's president remains his day job, similar to candidates who work as lawyers or farmers. He says he continues to research education, environment and economic policy in that capacity.

Corbett says he shouldn't be expected to give up the job to run for governor. Some critics say the arrangement is potentially troubling because voters don't know who is funding Corbett's salary and benefits. One critic has called it a "dark money" group.