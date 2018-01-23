Federal government shutdown is over - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Federal government shutdown is over

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The federal government is back in business after Congress reached a short-term deal Monday that ended a three-day shutdown.

The deal was made after Democrats decided to trust a Republican promise that immigration reform, including a fix for the DACA program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, will move forward.

"While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides - it's a way forward," Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer said.

Still, nearly two dozen Democrats voted no, skeptical the DACA immigration deal will not happen before a March deadline.

The deal also extends the Children's Health Insurance Program for six years and suspends some taxes charged under the Affordable Care Act.  

