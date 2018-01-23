Centsable Health: Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie Chicken Recipes

Greek Chicken Salad

Pull the meat off one rotisserie chicken and shred into bite-size pieces. On 4 individual plates place 1 to 1-1/2 cups salad greens. Top with shredded chicken. Arrange 4 tomato wedges on the edge of each plate. Add Greek olives, crumbled feta cheese and sliced green onions. Serve with reduced fat balsamic vinaigrette and a baguette.

Chicken and Artichoke Pizza

Drain and chop 1 (14 oz.) can of artichoke hearts and mix with 1/3 cup light mayonnaise, ¼ tsp. hot pepper sauce and ¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese. Spread mixture onto a pizza crust. Top with 1-1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken; 1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese and 2 tbsp. pine nuts. Bake at 400°F for approximately 10-12 minutes or until heated through. Serve with a tossed green salad.

White Chicken Chili

Add 2 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to a large pot with 1 tbsp. olive oil; sauté for 1-2 minutes. Add 1 (48 oz.) jar of cooked Great Northern Beans, 1-2 tbsp. cumin and 1-1/2 cup salsa (mild to hot, depending on taste). Heat until hot. Add 2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack cheese and stir until cheese is melted. Serve with whole grain tortilla chips and fresh fruit.

Whole Grain Chicken Wrap

Spread 3 tbsp. prepared guacamole on each FlatOut® whole grain wrap. Top with shredded rotisserie chicken, 2% shredded cheddar cheese, tomato slices, and Romaine leaves. Wrap tightly, cut on a diagonal and serve with baked chips.

Black Bean and Chicken Quesadilla

For each serving combine shredded rotisserie chicken with a little cumin. Spoon on one half of a low fat flour tortilla; top with drained black beans and sprinkle with 2% shredded cheddar cheese; fold tortilla in half and cook in a nonstick skillet (coated with cooking spray) for 5 minutes, turning once. Cut into wedges and top with diced tomatoes, salsa and reduced fat sour cream.

Chicken Curry Salad in Wheat Pita

Blend 1/3 cup plain non-fat yogurt, ¼ cup low fat mayonnaise, and 2 tsp. curry powder. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken, ¼ cup raisins, ¼ cup sliced almonds, 1 chopped medium apple, and 2 stalks chopped celery. Add dressing and blend well. Serve on a bed of spinach leaves or use as a filling for whole wheat pita bread.

Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Stir fry 1 pkg. frozen oriental vegetables in bottled stir fry sauce until vegetables are crisp-tender. Add 2 cups chopped rotisserie chicken meat. Serve over instant brown rice and top with chopped peanuts if desired. Serve with pineapple chunks and store bought fortune cookies.

Chicken Burrito

Spread vegetarian refried beans in the center of each flour tortilla. Top with shredded 2% colby jack cheese and shredded rotisserie chicken. Microwave until cheese melts. Top with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa and reduced fat sour cream. Fold up and serve.

Chicken tortilla soup

Mix 1 rotisserie chicken (meat pulled off and diced) with 1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies, 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, ½ can prepared enchilada sauce, frozen corn (amount to your preference), 1 (15 ounce) can beans (any kind; drained and rinsed), 2 (14.5 ounce) cans chicken broth, 1 ½ tsp. cumin, 1 tsp. chili powder and heat through. Top with cilantro and shredded cheddar cheese.

Mini Chicken Enchiladas

Combine 2 (10 ¾ ounce) cans cream of chicken soup, 1 (8 ounce) Greek yogurt, 1 (4 ounce can) chopped green chilies and 1 ½ Tbsp. minced onion. Fill 12 (8 inch) tortillas with 1/3 cup cooked, diced chicken and 2 Tbsp. of sauce. Roll and place in a pan, seam side down. Top with 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. Bake at 350°F until cheese is melted and enchiladas are warmed through; about 15 minutes.