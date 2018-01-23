Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in Kentucky

At least one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Benton, Kentucky.

The shooting occurred this morning at Marshall County High School.

There was a heavy police presence, including ambulances and helicopters, at the school.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that one person was confirmed dead and multiple others were injured. He also says that a shooter was in custody.

Officials have yet to confirm the number of fatalities.

At least three people have been taken to hospitals.

Students are being bused to a nearby middle school.