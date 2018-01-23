Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in Kentuc - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Governor: 1 dead, many injured in high school shooting in Kentucky

At least one person was killed in a shooting Tuesday at a high school in Benton, Kentucky. 

The shooting occurred this morning at Marshall County High School. 

There was a heavy police presence, including ambulances and helicopters, at the school. 

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin tweeted that one person was confirmed dead and multiple others were injured. He also says that a shooter was in custody. 

Officials have yet to confirm the number of fatalities. 

At least three people have been taken to hospitals. 

Students are being bused to a nearby middle school.

