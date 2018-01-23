University of Okoboji Winter Games start this weekend - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

University of Okoboji Winter Games start this weekend

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV) -

The University of Okoboji Winter Games is getting ready to start this weekend in Okoboji.

Events kick off Thursday with "Locals Night" and the 5th Annual Upper DesMoines fundraiser at Chaplins.  

Friday is sure to be a great evening with the annual Chili Cookoff and live bands at several different locations.  

Broomball, vendor shows, softball, Chocolate Classic, flag football, dogsled races, chess, glacier golf, cribbage and snowmobiling are just a few of the events scheduled Saturday during the day.  

Snowmobiling, snowshoeing, bags on the ice, not to mention great events at many local establishments are sure to be found.

The Winter Games cheerleaders will, of course, be announced right before the ritual Burning of the Greens and fireworks Saturday night.  

Sunday has events as well including bowling tournaments, omelet brunch, ice fishing retreat, and life-size Jenga.  

The schedule of events can be found here

