Diet pills dangers

Diet pills are a way to help speed up weight loss, but the method comes with some warnings you should watch out for.

If you've ever taken diet pills at any time in your life for three months or longer, Houston Methodist Hospital warns you to be on the lookout for shortness of breath.

Feeling short of breath is the most common symptom of pulmonary hypertension, and if it's caught early, it can be treated. If not, it can be fatal.

Dr. Zeenat Safdar said she typically sees patients long after other doctors have ruled out heart problems, asthma and COPD. She's the director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center at Houston Methodist and said mostly women are at risk for the illness.

"Pulmonary hypertension is a fatal disease and we see that in the hospital, we see that in the clinic, patients who come to us already have advanced pulmonary hypertension. By the time they've been referred to us, they've been to three or four physicians already. They've had multiple hospitalizations, so it's a bad disease. It affects females, it affects younger childbearing potential or up to 50 to 60 years of age," she said.

Diet pills are not the only thing to blame for pulmonary hypertension. There are other causes including illness and drug abuse.

