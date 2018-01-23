5-year-old survives rattlesnake bite

A 5-year-old girl is recovering at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas after she was bitten by a rattlesnake.

Emily Rose Oehler was playing by the picnic area at Longhorn Cavern State Park in Burnet County when a western diamondback rattlesnake struck her on the ankle.

"I just saw her flying around the corner and she was screaming, 'Snake!'" said her mother, Alicia Oehler. "She ran so fast that her jacket flew off."

Hoover Valley EMS arrived within minutes and took Emily Rose to a hospital in Burnet where she was met by a rescue helicopter. She has been treated with 16 doses of antivenin medication so far.

"I'm just terrified. I hope that the antivenin just takes, you know," Alicia Oehler said.

