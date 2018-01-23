5-year-old survives rattlesnake bite

A 5-year-old girl is recovering at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas after she was bitten by a rattlesnake.More >>
A 5-year-old girl is recovering at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin, Texas after she was bitten by a rattlesnake.More >>
Diet pills are a way to help speed up weight loss, but the method comes with some warnings you should watch out for.More >>
Diet pills are a way to help speed up weight loss, but the method comes with some warnings you should watch out for.More >>
In the new year, Iowa poison control has been responding to an increased number of Tide Pod related calls. It's one of the latest social media stunts making the rounds and experts call the so-called "Tide Pod Challenge" highly toxic and possibly deadly. Dr. Ed Bottei, Medical director of Iowa Poison control, joins Stella Daskalakis in the KTIV studio for a live interview.More >>
In the new year, Iowa poison control has been responding to an increased number of Tide Pod related calls. It's one of the latest social media stunts making the rounds and experts call the so-called "Tide Pod Challenge" highly toxic and possibly deadly. Dr. Ed Bottei, Medical director of Iowa Poison control, joins Stella Daskalakis in the KTIV studio for a live interview.More >>
A Chicago hospital has given a boy a new outlook on life.More >>
A Chicago hospital has given a boy a new outlook on life.More >>
On Friday new data will be released with the latest flu information for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.More >>
On Friday new data will be released with the latest flu information for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.More >>
Doctors recommend the colon cancer screening for African Americans at age 45 and everyone else at age 50.More >>
Doctors recommend the colon cancer screening for African Americans at age 45 and everyone else at age 50.More >>
Walmart targets the nation's opioid epidemic, offering a free way to dispose of leftover prescriptions.More >>
Walmart targets the nation's opioid epidemic, offering a free way to dispose of leftover prescriptions.More >>