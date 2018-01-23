New Iowa AP boys high school basketball poll

Sioux City East is now ranked second in Class 4A.
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (6) 11-1 85 1
2. Sioux City, East (3) 12-1 74 3
3. Des Moines, Hoover 12-1 70 4
4. Cedar Falls 10-3 55 9
5. Des Moines, North 13-2 53 5
6. North Scott, Eldridge 12-1 52 6
7. Pleasant Valley 11-1 40 7
8. Waukee 11-2 30 8
9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 10-3 22 10
10. Johnston 10-3 11 2
Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 3.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oskaloosa (6) 13-1 86 1
2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (2) 10-3 82 3
3. Mount Pleasant 13-3 64 2
(tie) Norwalk 13-1 64 4
5. Glenwood (1) 13-1 60 6
6. Harlan 11-2 36 T9
7. Bishop Heelan Cath., Sioux City 8-4 34 5
8. Charles City 12-2 19 7
9. Spirit Lake 10-4 15 T9
10. Wahlert, Dubuque 6-7 10 8
Others receiving votes: South Tama County, Tama 8. Assumption, Davenport 7. West Delaware, Manchester 5. Le Mars 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (8) 13-0 88 1
2. Van Meter (1) 14-0 78 2
3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 16-0 70 4
4. Treynor 14-0 59 8
5. South Hamilton, Jewell 15-0 51 7
6. Sheldon 13-2 36 5
7. Aplington-Parkersburg 14-1 33 3
8. Sioux Center 12-3 25 6
(tie) Northeast, Goose Lake 14-1 25 9
10. East Marshall, Le Grand 13-0 22 10
Others receiving votes: Wapello 4. PCM, Monroe 2. Rock Valley 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (7) 17-0 88 1
2. Grand View Christian (2) 14-0 79 2
3. St. Mary's, Remsen 14-0 76 3
4. Bishop Garrigan, Algona 13-1 60 4
5. George-Little Rock 11-4 42 7
6. Dunkerton 14-1 37 5
7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-2 27 T8
8. Lynnville-Sully 12-3 15 6
9. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 8-6 14 NR
10. South O'Brien, Paullina 11-5 13 T8
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Christian Academy 11. New London 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Montezuma 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2.