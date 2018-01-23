New Iowa AP boys high school basketball poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

New Iowa AP boys high school basketball poll

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sioux City East is now ranked second in Class 4A. Sioux City East is now ranked second in Class 4A.

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
                                                                                  Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Iowa  City,  West  (6)                                    11-1        85      1     
  2.  Sioux  City,  East  (3)                                  12-1        74      3     
  3.  Des  Moines,  Hoover                                      12-1        70      4     
  4.  Cedar  Falls                                                    10-3        55      9     
  5.  Des  Moines,  North                                        13-2        53      5     
  6.  North  Scott,  Eldridge                                12-1        52      6     
  7.  Pleasant  Valley                                            11-1        40      7     
  8.  Waukee                                                              11-2        30      8     
  9.  Dowling  Catholic,  West  Des  Moines        10-3        22      10   
10.  Johnston                                                          10-3        11      2     
   Others receiving votes: Dubuque, Senior 3.

Class 3A
                                                                              Record    Pts          Prv
  1.  Oskaloosa  (6)                                            13-1        86            1     
  2.  Xavier,  Cedar  Rapids    (2)                    10-3        82            3     
  3.  Mount  Pleasant                                          13-3        64            2     
  (tie)  Norwalk                                                  13-1        64            4     
  5.  Glenwood  (1)                                              13-1        60            6     
  6.  Harlan                                                          11-2        36        T9
  7.  Bishop  Heelan  Cath.,  Sioux  City        8-4          34            5     
  8.  Charles  City                                              12-2        19            7     
  9.  Spirit  Lake                                                10-4        15            T9   
10.  Wahlert,  Dubuque                                      6-7          10            8     
   Others receiving votes: South Tama County, Tama 8. Assumption, Davenport 7. West Delaware, Manchester 5. Le Mars 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A
                                                                      Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  Western  Christian,  Hull  (8)        13-0        88      1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (1)                                    14-0        78      2     
  3.  Cascade,Western  Dubuque                16-0        70      4     
  4.  Treynor                                                14-0        59      8     
  5.  South  Hamilton,  Jewell                  15-0        51      7     
  6.  Sheldon                                                13-2        36      5     
  7.  Aplington-Parkersburg                    14-1        33      3     
  8.  Sioux  Center                                      12-3        25      6     
  (tie)  Northeast,  Goose  Lake              14-1        25      9     
10.  East  Marshall,  Le  Grand                13-0        22      10   
   Others receiving votes: Wapello 4. PCM, Monroe 2. Rock Valley 1. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 1.

Class 1A
                                                                    Record    Pts    Prv
  1.  North  Linn,  Troy  Mills  (7)        17-0        88      1     
  2.  Grand  View  Christian  (2)            14-0        79      2     
  3.  St.  Mary's,  Remsen                        14-0        76      3     
  4.  Bishop  Garrigan,  Algona              13-1        60      4     
  5.  George-Little  Rock                        11-4        42      7     
  6.  Dunkerton                                          14-1        37      5     
  7.  Don  Bosco,  Gilbertville              11-2        27      T8   
  8.  Lynnville-Sully                              12-3        15      6     
  9.  St.  Albert,  Council  Bluffs        8-6          14      NR   
10.  South  O'Brien,  Paullina              11-5        13      T8   
   Others receiving votes: Ankeny Christian Academy 11. New London 8. Bedford 8. Notre Dame, Burlington 3. Montezuma 3. Boyer Valley, Dunlap 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.