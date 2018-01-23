Musketeer's Jurusik named USHL Goaltender of the Week

The United States Hockey League announced the Forward, Defenseman and Goaltender of the Week for Week 16 of the 2017-18 season.

Team USA forward Jack Hughes was named Forward of the Week for the first time, while Chicago Steel defenseman Graham Lillibridge and Sioux City Musketeers goaltender Matt Jurusik earned their second USHL weekly awards of the season. Jurusik stopped 87 of 89 shots in a pair of starts over the weekend, allowing just one goal in each appearance.

Jurusik was outstanding in his pair of starts over the weekend. He stopped 34 shots on Friday and a remarkable 53 shots on Saturday, allowing just one goals in both starts, to lead Sioux City to a weekend sweep of the Fargo Force.

He has now won eight of his last 10 starts dating back to Dec. 15 and currently sports a record of 12-10-3-1, a 2.57 goals against average and .915 saves percentage. His GAA sits just outside the top-10 in the league, while his saves percentage places him in a tie for eighth among all USHL goaltenders, despite facing at least 30 shots in each of his last eight starts.

The Chicago, IL native is in his first season in the USHL after spending the last two years at the University of Wisconsin. He has also played for the Janesville Jets (NAHL), where he recorded the NAHL's best goals against average and saves percentage during the 2013-14 season.