Sioux City garbage services delayed due to blizzard

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Siouxland blizzard has delayed garbage and recycling pickup in Sioux City for another day.

City officials announced collections will resume on Wednesday.

For people with a regular Monday pickup, your trash and recyclables will be picked on on Wednesday.

For people with a Tuesday collection, it will be collected either Wednesday or Thursday.

However, city officials say people with a Tuesday collection need to have their items out on Wednesday.

People with a normal Thursday collection, their items will be collected Friday.

People with a normal Friday collection, their items will be collected Saturday.

