Sioux City garbage services delayed due to blizzard

The Siouxland blizzard has delayed garbage and recycling pickup in Sioux City for another day.

City officials announced collections will resume on Wednesday.

For people with a regular Monday pickup, your trash and recyclables will be picked on on Wednesday.

For people with a Tuesday collection, it will be collected either Wednesday or Thursday.

However, city officials say people with a Tuesday collection need to have their items out on Wednesday.

People with a normal Thursday collection, their items will be collected Friday.

People with a normal Friday collection, their items will be collected Saturday.