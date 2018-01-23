Meteorologist Jaret Lansford discusses road conditions from Vermillion to Sioux City

Sunday afternoon Jaret drove up to Vermillion from Sioux City to start storm coverage. At that time roads were dry and travel was easy.



But on Monday a blizzard came through the area dumping 11 inches of snow and bringing very gusty winds to the area making travel nearly impossible.



He drove back on Tuesday.



He went right through the heart of Vermillion before turning east and merging onto Highway 50.



There were some slick spots but the road crews had definitely been working hard on the roads.



The same stretch of I-29 that was closed due to the poor conditions Monday had plenty of rough spots still Tuesday.



Partial snow coverage meant slowing well below the speed limit and sometimes bringing traffic to a crawl.



This continued through Sioux City and to the station on the north side.



So remember: in winter driving just like this, you want to make sure you slow down and leave plenty of room between you and the car in front of you.