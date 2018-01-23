Road conditions slowly improve in NW Iowa after blizzard - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Road conditions slowly improve in NW Iowa after blizzard

By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
(KTIV) -

Jennifer Lenzini was in Sheldon, Iowa from the time the blizzard conditions first began Sunday until she left Tuesday morning.

47 mph hour winds, and 9 inches of snow on Monday presented a challenge for snow plow drivers. 

But between Sheldon and Le Mars she only found slick spots above and under bridges.

Cars in this stretch could travel the speed limit without any problem.

Starting near Le Mars, Highway 75 became much more slick.

Vehicles had to slow about 10-15 mph under the speed limit with a couple of cars in the ditch.

The total journey took a little over an hour.

