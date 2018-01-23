Road conditions improve in Siouxland

Road conditions have steadily improved since the snow stopped falling and the wind stopped blowing.

The Iowa State Patrol says I-29, from Sergeant Bluff past Salix, is mostly clear.

Roads northbound into Sioux City still are snow-covered.

The Iowa State Patrol says Highway 75 northbound remains snow-covered, and drivers should exercise caution.

Road conditions are improving, but drivers still need to be aware.

"Travel is now not restricted. We are not having any advisories on travel. The big thing we are asking, though, is that people watch out. There's a lot of vehicles in the ditches, the medians on the interstates. Watch out for those tow services that are removing these vehicles," says Trooper John Farley, with the Iowa State Patrol.

Trooper John Farley says drivers should slow down, and allow plenty of room between their car and the one in front of them.