Road conditions improve in Siouxland - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Road conditions improve in Siouxland

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -

Road conditions have steadily improved since the snow stopped falling and the wind stopped blowing.

The Iowa State Patrol says I-29, from Sergeant Bluff past Salix, is mostly clear. 

Roads northbound into Sioux City still are snow-covered. 

The Iowa State Patrol says Highway 75 northbound remains snow-covered, and drivers should exercise caution. 

Road conditions are improving, but drivers still need to be aware.

"Travel is now not restricted. We are not having any advisories on travel. The big thing we are asking, though, is that people watch out. There's a lot of vehicles in the ditches, the medians on the interstates. Watch out for those tow services that are removing these vehicles," says Trooper John Farley, with the Iowa State Patrol. 

Trooper John Farley says drivers should slow down, and allow plenty of room between their car and the one in front of them. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.