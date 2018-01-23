Morningside, Briar Cliff & Northwestern make NAIA basketball pol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside, Briar Cliff & Northwestern make NAIA basketball polls

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4
RANK     LAST TIME^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     2017-18 RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Cornerstone (Mich.) (6)     19-3     276
2     3     IU East (Ind.) (5)     19-2     271
3     2     Saint Francis (Ind.)     19-3     268
4     4     Briar Cliff (Iowa)     20-3     248
5     5     Indiana Tech     19-4     242
6     6     Southwestern (Kan.)     20-2     236
7     8     College of Idaho     16-5     233
8     7     Indiana Wesleyan     16-6     217
9     9     Morningside (Iowa)     17-4     211
10     14     St. Thomas (Fla.)     16-5     194
11     10     Northwestern (Iowa)     17-4     185
12     17     Stillman (Ala.)     17-3     178
13     11     Bethel (Ind.)     17-5     174
14     13     Spring Arbor (Mich.)     18-4     159
15     16     Warner Pacific (Ore.)     15-6     149
16     24     Union (Ky.)     13-7     135
17     21     IU Southeast (Ind.)     13-6     127
18     19     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)     17-7     118
19     25     Keiser (Fla.)     14-6     116
20     RV     Eastern Oregon     18-3     113
21     NR     Oklahoma Wesleyan     16-6     99
22     22     Mayville State (N.D.)     14-5     88
23     RV     Warner (Fla.)     15-7     76
24     RV     Governors State (Ill.)     15-7     75
25     12     Montreat (N.C.)     15-5     55


Others Receiving Votes: Roosevelt (Ill.) 47; Southern Oregon 45; Antelope Valley (Calif.); Southeastern (Fla.) 17; Oregon Tech 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 13; WVU Tech 11; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9; Allen (S.C.) 8; Michigan-Dearborn 7; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Asbury (Ky.) 3; Hastings (Neb.) 3.

Dropped Out: Southeastern (Fla.) (No. 15); Trinity International (Ill.) (No. 18); Oregon Tech (No. 20); Southern Oregon (No. 23)

**********

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 4
RANK     LAST WEEK     SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES]         RECORD     ADJUSTED FINAL POINTS
1     1     Concordia (Neb.) [11]         21-0     312
2     2     Southeastern (Fla.) [1]         20-0     302
3     3     College of the Ozarks (Mo.)         22-1     292
4     4     Saint Xavier (Ill.)         17-2     282
5     5     Marian (Ind.)         20-2     272
6     6     Jamestown (N.D.)         20-2     261
7     7     Eastern Oregon         20-2     254
8     9     Indiana Tech         21-2     241
9     10     Southern Oregon         18-1     231
10     14     Northwestern (Iowa)         15-5     223
11     11     Hastings (Neb.)         18-3     210
12     8     Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)         18-4     207
13     12     Morningside (Iowa)         17-6     188
14     17     Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)         14-7     162
15     22     Taylor (Ind.)         15-7     161
16     15     Northwest Christian (Ore.)         15-3     154
17     18     St. Francis (Ill.)         13-7     141
17     19     Valley City State (N.D.)         16-3     141
19     20     Lawrence Tech (Mich.)         18-4     137
20     13     Indiana Wesleyan         16-6     131
21     21     Rio Grande (Ohio)         21-1     126
22     25     Friends (Kan.)         14-7     103
23     16     Tabor (Kan.)         13-7     81
24     NR     Bryan (Tenn.)         15-5     79
25     23     Mayville State (N.D.)         15-6     76

Dropped From Top 25: Point (Ga.)

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.), 60; UC-Merced, 37; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 31; Tennessee Wesleyan, 25; Indiana East, 9; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; Huntington (Ind.), 7; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 4; Reinhardt (Ga.), 4; Point (Ga.), 3; Roosevelt (Ill.), 3

