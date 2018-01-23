Morningside, Briar Cliff & Northwestern make NAIA basketball polls

See the NAIA Division II college basketball polls.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4
RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017-18 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) (6) 19-3 276
2 3 IU East (Ind.) (5) 19-2 271
3 2 Saint Francis (Ind.) 19-3 268
4 4 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 20-3 248
5 5 Indiana Tech 19-4 242
6 6 Southwestern (Kan.) 20-2 236
7 8 College of Idaho 16-5 233
8 7 Indiana Wesleyan 16-6 217
9 9 Morningside (Iowa) 17-4 211
10 14 St. Thomas (Fla.) 16-5 194
11 10 Northwestern (Iowa) 17-4 185
12 17 Stillman (Ala.) 17-3 178
13 11 Bethel (Ind.) 17-5 174
14 13 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 18-4 159
15 16 Warner Pacific (Ore.) 15-6 149
16 24 Union (Ky.) 13-7 135
17 21 IU Southeast (Ind.) 13-6 127
18 19 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 17-7 118
19 25 Keiser (Fla.) 14-6 116
20 RV Eastern Oregon 18-3 113
21 NR Oklahoma Wesleyan 16-6 99
22 22 Mayville State (N.D.) 14-5 88
23 RV Warner (Fla.) 15-7 76
24 RV Governors State (Ill.) 15-7 75
25 12 Montreat (N.C.) 15-5 55
Others Receiving Votes: Roosevelt (Ill.) 47; Southern Oregon 45; Antelope Valley (Calif.); Southeastern (Fla.) 17; Oregon Tech 13; Dickinson State (N.D.) 13; WVU Tech 11; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9; Allen (S.C.) 8; Michigan-Dearborn 7; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Asbury (Ky.) 3; Hastings (Neb.) 3.
Dropped Out: Southeastern (Fla.) (No. 15); Trinity International (Ill.) (No. 18); Oregon Tech (No. 20); Southern Oregon (No. 23)
**********
2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 4
RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st PLACE VOTES] RECORD ADJUSTED FINAL POINTS
1 1 Concordia (Neb.) [11] 21-0 312
2 2 Southeastern (Fla.) [1] 20-0 302
3 3 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 22-1 292
4 4 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 17-2 282
5 5 Marian (Ind.) 20-2 272
6 6 Jamestown (N.D.) 20-2 261
7 7 Eastern Oregon 20-2 254
8 9 Indiana Tech 21-2 241
9 10 Southern Oregon 18-1 231
10 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 15-5 223
11 11 Hastings (Neb.) 18-3 210
12 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18-4 207
13 12 Morningside (Iowa) 17-6 188
14 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 14-7 162
15 22 Taylor (Ind.) 15-7 161
16 15 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 15-3 154
17 18 St. Francis (Ill.) 13-7 141
17 19 Valley City State (N.D.) 16-3 141
19 20 Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 18-4 137
20 13 Indiana Wesleyan 16-6 131
21 21 Rio Grande (Ohio) 21-1 126
22 25 Friends (Kan.) 14-7 103
23 16 Tabor (Kan.) 13-7 81
24 NR Bryan (Tenn.) 15-5 79
25 23 Mayville State (N.D.) 15-6 76
Dropped From Top 25: Point (Ga.)
Others Receiving Votes: Saint Francis (Ind.), 60; UC-Merced, 37; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), 31; Tennessee Wesleyan, 25; Indiana East, 9; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; Huntington (Ind.), 7; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 4; Reinhardt (Ga.), 4; Point (Ga.), 3; Roosevelt (Ill.), 3