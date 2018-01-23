Road conditions returning to normal after blizzard hits NE Nebraska

The Siouxland blizzard brought 14 inches of snow, wind gusts up to 50 mph, and visibility near 1/4 mile in Norfolk, NE.

The road back to Sioux City from northeast Nebraska was a lot safer on Tuesday.

A 20-mile stretch of Hwy 275 was shutdown on Monday, due to dangerous visibility and road conditions.

It was moving along just fine on Tuesday, as tall snow drifts stood alongside the roadside curbs, showing the work plows did early Tuesday morning.

There were some stranded and stuck cars along Hwy 35 on the way back to Sioux City.

Road conditions on Hwy 20 E headed back into Sioux City weren't in tip-top shape, a bit surprising for the high-priority highway.

Solid patches of ice and snow layered the road so drivers should be award of slightly dangerous travel along the highway.