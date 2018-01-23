Heart health important to remember while shoveling snow

Siouxlanders are grabbing their shovels and hauling out their snow blowers to clear out Siouxland's big blizzard.

Many places in the region saw a foot of snow.

And its this heavy, wet snowfall, that is creating some dangerous health risks for people.

"With the blizzard, we've noticed an increase or an uptick in the number of patients coming to the hospital with complaints of chest discomfort and, indeed frank heart attacks," says Dr. Frank Addo, Cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Addo says there's a reason why heart attacks seem to follow after snow storms.

And, clearing the snow can play a role.

He says the cold weather causes your blood vessels to constrict.

When your blood vessels constrict, it causes your blood pressure to go up.

"When your blood pressure goes up and you're out there shoveling, indeed you are putting a lot of stress on your heart," says Dr. Addo.

To help lower the chance of having a heart attack while clearing the snowfall, Dr. Addo says there a few, simple things you can do.

"Give yourself time. Do not try to shovel a lot of snow at a time. In other words, left, use your shovel to lift light or small amounts of snow," says Dr. Addo.

Be sure to take lots of breaks when out shoveling.

Dr. Addo says take a break every thirty minutes.

He says do not drink alcohol before or after shoveling.