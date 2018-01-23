A moisture record set in Sioux City for Jan. 22 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A moisture record set in Sioux City for Jan. 22

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

I continue to sort through the numbers of Monday's blizzard and while we didn't set a record for snowfall for January 22, we did set another record.

The 1.26” of moisture that fell on Monday set a record for the most moisture to occur on January 22.

The old record was 1.09” set in 1982.

And on January 22, 1982, we had a big 17.4” of snow that fell so that was a much drier snow.

The 12.1” of snow that fell on Monday comes in as the 11th highs 24-hour snow total on record in Sioux City just missing out at getting into the top 10.

-Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

