Morningside sweeps GPAC Player of the Week honors

Morningside College’s Alex Borchers and Sydney Hupp are the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week.

Borchers, a 5'10" sophomore guard from South Sioux City, Neb., averaged 18.0 points and 5.5 assists per game and made 12 of 20 field goal attempts for 60.0 percent to help lead the Mustangs to a 98-87 victory against Mount Marty College and a 94-88 triumph against Midland University. Borchers scored 19 points, dealt a game-high eight assists and drilled seven of nine field goal attempts in the win against Mount Marty and had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists against Midland.

Borchers, the Mustangs’ third leading scorer with an average of 13.3 points per game, has drilled 76 of 116 field goal attempts for 65.5 percent and 16 of 28 3-point field goal attempts for 57.1 percent over the last 13 games.

Hupp, a 6'0" sophomore forward from O’Neill, Neb., averaged 20.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and shot a sizzling 78.9 percent from the field with 15 field goals in 19 attempts to help lead the Mustangs to an 88-77 win against Mount Marty and an 87-76 triumph against Midland. She posted her team-high fifth double double of the season with game-high totals of 19 points and 12 rebounds against Midland. Hupp scored 22 points, led the Mustangs with eight rebounds and dealt a game and career-high four assists against Mount Marty.

Hupp is the Mustangs’ second leading scorer and top rebounder with averages of 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She has drilled 20 of 25 floor shots for 80.0 percent over the last three games and ranks among the NAIA II national leaders in field goal accuracy at 56.9 percent.