New system alerts public of missing persons not fitting Amber Alert criteria

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Nebraska state officials have unveiled a new system to alert the public when vulnerable adults and children go missing.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that the Endangered Missing Advisory system will be used to help find people who don't meet the criteria for the Amber Alert system.

Amber Alerts are distributed statewide through the emergency alert system when authorities believe a child has been abducted and is in danger.

The EMA system will send regional and county-level alerts about missing people to local news media outlets and those who sign up at the Nebraska State Patrol website.

The process to trigger an EMA starts with a request from local law enforcement to the State Patrol. The missing person must be considered in danger based on a variety of factors.

