HEALTHBEAT: Mercy Medical Center advises homeowners to test for radon

According to radon-awareness-dot-org, Radon kills more than 21,000 Americans every year.

It is an odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas said to be in 7 out of 10 homes

"It is admitted from the soil," says Shannon Patton, Coordinator of Community Health Education at Mercy Medical Center "Because of certain things that are found in our soil in this area, we have more of that gas that is admitted into the air. Of the whole United States, really we have the highest numbers in this area."

Radon is extremely difficult to smell taste or see. There is no way to know you have Radon in your home unless you do a test.

Even if you have a brand new home, you are still at risk for housing radon and should conduct a test.

"If we have any sort of cracks in our foundation, maybe different drains that go down into the ground from our basement, if they're not sealed perfectly, that gas just admits into our home," adds Patton. "And because our homes are so well-sealed now, that radon gas just really stays in our home."

Overall, Shannon Patton says that you can't go wrong testing your home for this deadly gas.

"Get our homes tested," says Patton. "Find out what that level is, and take action to reduce those levels."