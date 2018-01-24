92-year-old dancer uses ballroom dancing to keep her feeling young

One Florida woman, in the twilight of her life, uses ballroom dancing to keep her feeling young.



As we get older we lose things, memories, eyesight, it all gets a little fuzzy.

Judith Baizan's been dancing since high school and she hasn't lost a step.

But just a few months ago, she did lose her dance partner.

"He grounded me then I could do anything," Baizan said.

Facing life alone for the first time in 63 years, she put one foot in front of the other and kept dancing.

Her dance teacher Roy Stone was excited to show her off but wanted to make sure she could handle it.

"I said you know Judith just to be on safe side, I should probably know your age. and she says well, I'm...and then she told me how old she was. And I about dropped my jaw because I thought she was in her mid-70s, and to find out she was 92...92!" Stone exclaimed.



You don't have any age, you just dance.

