Blood supplies need replenishing after Siouxland Blizzard

The Siouxland blizzard has shined a light on a glaring need in the local medical community: blood.

At LifeServe Blood Center, in Sioux City, workers say the area's blood supply has taken a hit following the storm.

Luckily, most blood centers have facilities in other areas, which can help replenish the supply when it gets low.

But until that supply is replenished, there is always a need to maintain an adequate supply in case of a disaster.

"With accidents and emergencies and everything and we don't have that extra blood supply coming in it's always...it takes a hit, not a huge hit but a little bit of a hit. But you never know when somebody might need ten pints of blood in one sitting," says Jessie Hoffman, LifeServe Supervisor

If you are a donor, you are encouraged to make time to donate this week, especially if you have the universal type: O-negative blood.

If you are considering becoming a donor, there are several facilities in the area willing to explain the process, and get you started.