Foggy start to our Wednesday across parts of the region

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 AM for parts of Central and Northern Siouxland**

Our warming trend has begun in Siouxland with more expected today! Southerly flow will continue to move in through the next few days which will help temperatures climb much above average. This is developing patchy fog though as warmer air is riding up over the snow covered surface so drive carefully and watch for slick spots as fog is freezing on contact. Temperatures this afternoon will be at the coolest until later on in the weekend. We can expect highs in the 30s today with many of us rising above freezing though.

Thursday and Friday, a warm front will be on the move and this will allow for highs to surge into the 30s and 40s. The trailing cold front moves in early Friday which will then set the stage for a bit of cooling for this weekend. The coldest of the next 7-days will arrive Sunday with temps only topping out in the 20s. We then moderate again stepping into the middle of next week with expected highs back into the 30s and 40s so the roller-coaster of temps continues. The weather pattern across the region does look to remain quiet though with no precipitation chances in the next 7-days with mostly to partly sunny skies prevailing.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer