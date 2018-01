At Lumberjaxe in Charlotte, North Carolina, your average non-lumberjack can take a swing at axe-throwing.

"No one's gotten hurt and there really hasn't been any close calls yet", said Scott Gadd of Lumberjaxe.

When husband and wife team Ashleigh and Scott Gadd opened 2 months ago, they were the 26th axe-throwing facility in America.

Now there are locations from Denver Colorado to Westbrook, Maine.

It's a simple concept that's hit a bulls-eye with bar-goers nationwide.