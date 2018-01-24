Nebraska Senator Ernie Chambers promises new push for bill to pr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska Senator Ernie Chambers promises new push for bill to protect a rodent that some ranchers view as pests

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

A Nebraska lawmaker known as an animal welfare advocate has failed in his quest to protect a prairie rodent that some ranchers view as pests, but is vowing to raise the issue again.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha tried to persuade fellow lawmakers Tuesday to repeal a law that allows county officials to kill black-tailed prairie dogs on private property if a neighbor complains. Senators voted 21-17 in favor of the bill, four votes short of what was needed to advance it. Chambers says current state law doesn't provide adequate due-process rights to landowners who don't mind the animals on their property.

Black-tailed prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and help preserve the region's ecology, but some ranchers say they ruin valuable land.

