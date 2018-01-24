Trial underway for Norfolk woman accused in the death of her dau - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Trial underway for Norfolk woman accused in the death of her daughter

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV/NCN) -

The trial is underway for a Norfolk, Nebraska woman accused in the death of her four-year-old daughter.

Opening arguments began Tuesday in Madison County District court in the bench trial of 23-year-old Carla Montoya.  

She faces a felony charge of intentional child abuse causing death.  

Montoya told investigators she got upset with her daughter Caylee and threw her on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment back in March of 2016. 

Caylee later died at an Omaha hospital.

Montoya has plead not guilty to the charges.

If convicted she faces 20 years to life in prison. 

The trial was originally set to begin on Monday, but the courthouse was unable to open because of the blizzard.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.