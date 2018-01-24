Trial underway for Norfolk woman accused in the death of her daughter

The trial is underway for a Norfolk, Nebraska woman accused in the death of her four-year-old daughter.

Opening arguments began Tuesday in Madison County District court in the bench trial of 23-year-old Carla Montoya.

She faces a felony charge of intentional child abuse causing death.

Montoya told investigators she got upset with her daughter Caylee and threw her on a bed three times inside her Norfolk apartment back in March of 2016.

Caylee later died at an Omaha hospital.

Montoya has plead not guilty to the charges.

If convicted she faces 20 years to life in prison.

The trial was originally set to begin on Monday, but the courthouse was unable to open because of the blizzard.