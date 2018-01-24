Cereal boxes transform into machines - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cereal boxes transform into machines

Posted:
By Phillip Prather, Multimedia News Producer
General Mills in partnership with Rube Goldberg, inc has put out cereal boxes that can be transformed into one of six rube Goldberg-type machines.

The specially marked boxes include Cheerios, Cinnamon toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Lucky Charms, and Reese's Puffs.

Each box includes instructions meant to be fun and easy that promote science, technology, engineering, and math education.

Post a photo of your machine on Instagram or the General Mills cereal Facebook page ... For a chance to win a college scholarship. 

