Watch Live: Judge set to sentence gymnastics doctor for sexual abuse

The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned amid the Nassar abuse scandal.

NCAA looking into how Michigan State handled case of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.

NCAA looking into how Michigan State handled Nassar case

Nearly 160 women are coming forward in a Michigan courtroom to confront Larry Nassar about sexual abuse.

'We have the power now.' Women confront ex-gymnastics doctor

Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.

The remaining victims of the convicted U.S. Gymnastics Team doctor, Larry Nassar, will deliver their impact statements in court Wednesday.



WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar in Lansing

The 54-year-old disgraced physician complained to the judge last week about the many victims' statements and accused her of grandstanding.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and three other criminal counts in Eaton County.

The judge estimates that Nassar's sentencing will come sometime mid-morning.



