Watch Live: Judge set to sentence gymnastics doctor for sexual abuse

Wednesday, January 24 2018 12:02 PM EST2018-01-24 17:02:41 GMT
Judge set to sentence Larry Nassar after listening to days of testimony from women and girls who say they were sexually assaulted by the Michigan sports doctor.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:56 AM EST2018-01-24 16:56:02 GMT
Nearly 160 women are coming forward in a Michigan courtroom to confront Larry Nassar about sexual abuse.
Wednesday, January 24 2018 11:55 AM EST2018-01-24 16:55:19 GMT
NCAA looking into how Michigan State handled case of disgraced doctor Larry Nassar.
Tuesday, January 23 2018 2:18 AM EST2018-01-23 07:18:50 GMT
The chairman, vice chairman and treasurer of USA Gymnastics have resigned amid the Nassar abuse scandal.