Watch Live: Judge set to sentence gymnastics doctor for sexual abuse

(NBC News) -

The remaining victims of the convicted U.S. Gymnastics Team doctor, Larry Nassar, will deliver their impact statements in court Wednesday.

The 54-year-old disgraced physician complained to the judge last week about the many victims' statements and accused her of grandstanding.

Nassar pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and three other criminal counts in Eaton County.

The judge estimates that Nassar's sentencing will come sometime mid-morning. 

