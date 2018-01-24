Trump not concerned about Mueller investigation

Two sources tell NBC That fired FBI director James Comey and Attorney General Jeff sessions have both already been interviewed by investigators seeking ties between the trump campaign and Russia.

Ned Price a former CIA analyst said"It clearly suggests that Bob Mueller's team is climbing up the totem pole. I think we all knew this was coming."

President trump says he's not worried about what his Attorney General may have said.

The President has said that he is not concerned at all about what Sessions told the investigation.

This latest development comes as congress tries to hash out a deal on the budget and immigration in just over two weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Sen.Mitch McConnell said,"We have a fresh start today. I challenge every one of us to make the most of it - the American people are watching."

But assurances are already falling apart. Minority leader Chuck Schumer is withdrawing support to fund the president's border wall.

Schumer said,"He made an offer for a wall. I said if we do full dreamers, we'll give you the deal and he basically agreed. So, we were close. Then he pulled out and backed off."

Trump tweets: "if there is no wall, there is no DACA."

The white house says the President will be involved but it's up to congress to get something on his desk to protect undocumented dreamers from the deported.

And to keep the government running past February 8th.

Those demonstrations are turning up the heat on lawmakers. A new NBC news poll finds 2/3 of Americans want a solution for dreamers. And they blame the president and democrats equally for the government shutdown.