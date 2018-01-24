Snow emergency continues for Sioux City

The Siouxland blizzard has delayed garbage and recycling pickup in Sioux City for another day.

The City of Sioux City said a Snow Emergency is still in effect.

They said residents should park vehicles on the even side of the street January 24, as it is an even day of the month.

Thursday, January 25, is an odd day of the month and vehicles should be moved to the odd side of the street so that plows can remove snow.

They said if there is a No Parking sign there is no parking on that side of the street.



There is also no parking on emergency snow routes as well, indicated by signs.