Hydrants buried in snow causes issues for firefighters

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Between heavy snowfall and plows clearing the streets- many fire hydrants become buried and hidden under snow piles.

This makes things much harder on fire departments. 

Fire engines carry about 2 to 3 minutes worth of water, so they need to get to the hydrant as quickly as possible once that runs out. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue says there is something you can do, to help them out.

"Take the time to go out, shovel a 3 foot radius around that hydrant," said Lt. Ryan Collins. Sioux City Deputy Fire Marshal. "And then also, kind of an alley way to that street for our hose to lay down in."

Lt. Collins adds if it takes you 10 minutes to shovel out a hydrant, it takes them 10 minutes as well. 

Making them potentially 10 minutes late to saving someone's life.

